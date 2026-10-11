Netflix Aktie

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WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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11.10.2026 13:02:00

Prediction: Netflix Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 20

Over the next couple of months, most publicly listed American companies will report their operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Investors are trying to navigate several headwinds right now, including a higher inflation rate, interest rate hikes, and even a potential slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) development from labs like Anthropic and OpenAI, so this earnings season comes at a critical moment.

Moreover, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is trading at a Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 41.8, its second-highest valuation ever, behind the dot-com bubble peak in 2000, so strong corporate results might be necessary to sustain the current bull market.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is currently trading 48% below its all-time high, and it's one of the few major technology companies heading into this earnings season at a very attractive valuation. The streaming giant will report its third-quarter results on Oct. 20. Here's why I predict they will spark a recovery in its stock.

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