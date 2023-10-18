Prosus Updates on Open-ended Share Repurchase Programme

Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX): To continue its value accretive open-ended share repurchase programme, this week Prosus will convert 96 million Tencent shares it owns from certificate form to digital form, through a process of dematerialisation. This represents approximately 1% of the issued share capital of Tencent. This is in line with the action taken in April 2023.

On 27 June 2022, Prosus and Naspers announced the launch of an open-ended share repurchase programme of Prosus and Naspers shares. The programme, funded by the regular and orderly selling of small numbers of Tencent shares, is designed to efficiently unlock value for shareholders and increase NAV per share over time. The programme is ongoing and will remain active as long as the discount to NAV is at elevated levels. We envision no change in the parameters of the programme.

To facilitate the programme, Prosus must take the administrative step of depositing 96 million Tencent shares that it holds in certificated form into the Hong Kong Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCAS). The dematerialisation does not reflect any change in strategy for Prosus and Naspers and is solely to allow the market trading of these shares in an orderly way, in accordance with the open-ended share repurchase programme.

Since its launch, the programme has created significant value for Prosus and Naspers shareholders. From launch to the end of September 2023, the holding-company discount reduced by 16 percentage points, unlocking US$25 billion of value. Over this time, the Prosus free float has reduced by 17%, leading to an improvement in NAV per share of almost 7%.

About Prosus:

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people’s everyday lives. Every day, billions of customers use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built. Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus’s associates a part of their daily lives.

For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent, Meituan, Delivery Hero, Remitly, Trip.com, Udemy, Skillsoft, and SimilarWeb. Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of more than two billion people around the world.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018697813/en/