Rapidus And IBM Collaborate To Advance Chiplet Package Mass Production

(RTTNews) - Rapidus Corporation, a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (IBM) have joined forces to pioneer mass production technologies for chiplet packages.

Under the agreement, Rapidus will receive packaging technology from IBM for high-performance semiconductors, and the two companies will collaborate with a goal of further innovating in this space.

The agreement is part of an international collaboration within the framework of the "Development of Chiplet and Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors" project being conducted by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and builds on an existing agreement with IBM for the joint development of 2nm node technology.

As part of the agreement, IBM and Rapidus engineers will work in collaboration at IBM's facilities in North America for R&D and manufacturing of semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems.

