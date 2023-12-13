13.12.2023 15:24:24

Sam's Club Set To Reopen Its Grapevine, Texas, Location In Late 2024

(RTTNews) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and a leading membership warehouse club, announced Wednesday plans to reopen its Grapevine, Texas, location in late 2024, after closure due to significant storm damage in December 2022.

The revitalized club, situated at 1701 W State Hwy 114, will not only restore convenience to its members but also bring new jobs, innovative services, and a renewed commitment to the Grapevine community.

Following extensive renovations, Sam's Club is eager to reintroduce an enhanced shopping experience to its valued members.

This initiative will generate new jobs within the Grapevine community, contributing to the overall economic growth and providing valuable career opportunities for local residents.

As part of its reopening announcement, Sam's Club will be providing $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE), further strengthening its ties with the Grapevine community.

In celebration, Sam's Club is offering the Dallas/Fort Worth market an exclusive discount on new memberships. Potential members can join as a Plus member and get $50 off your next in-club purchase of $50 or more or join as a club member and get $30 off your next in-club purchase of $30 or more. These offers are exclusively available at Dallas/Fort Worth Sam's Clubs and are not redeemable in other markets.

