|
13.12.2023 15:24:24
Sam's Club Set To Reopen Its Grapevine, Texas, Location In Late 2024
(RTTNews) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and a leading membership warehouse club, announced Wednesday plans to reopen its Grapevine, Texas, location in late 2024, after closure due to significant storm damage in December 2022.
The revitalized club, situated at 1701 W State Hwy 114, will not only restore convenience to its members but also bring new jobs, innovative services, and a renewed commitment to the Grapevine community.
Following extensive renovations, Sam's Club is eager to reintroduce an enhanced shopping experience to its valued members.
This initiative will generate new jobs within the Grapevine community, contributing to the overall economic growth and providing valuable career opportunities for local residents.
As part of its reopening announcement, Sam's Club will be providing $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE), further strengthening its ties with the Grapevine community.
In celebration, Sam's Club is offering the Dallas/Fort Worth market an exclusive discount on new memberships. Potential members can join as a Plus member and get $50 off your next in-club purchase of $50 or more or join as a club member and get $30 off your next in-club purchase of $30 or more. These offers are exclusively available at Dallas/Fort Worth Sam's Clubs and are not redeemable in other markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.23
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Walmart Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.04.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|141,22
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke wieder stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nehmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.