Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

Sartorius Stedim Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002

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17.03.2026 07:44:19

Sartorius Issues New Mid-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Sartorius said, based on its assessment of future market development, the company expects its addressable markets to grow at a rate of approximately 7 to 9 percent per year over the medium term. Against this backdrop, Sartorius introduced a new medium-term ambition for the period from 2027 onwards. Management expects the company to consistently outgrow its addressable markets by around 100 to 200 basis points per year leading to an organic sales revenue growth in constant currencies of 8 to 11 percent per year at group level. Also, underlying EBITDA margin at group level is supposed to grow by approximately 50 to 75 basis points per year.

The company aims to strengthen its core business by reinforcing its leadership positions in mission-critical applications in process intensification, single-use technologies and cell analytics. Sartorius plans to further develop select emerging businesses, including advanced therapy solutions, advanced cell models, process analytical technologies and analytical characterization and quality control platforms.

At last close, Sartorius shares were trading at 209.00 euros, down 0.33%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sartorius AG St. 166,60 0,12% Sartorius AG St.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech 163,00 1,81% Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh 16,00 2,56% Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh

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