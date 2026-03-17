Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002
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17.03.2026 07:44:19
Sartorius Issues New Mid-term Financial Targets
(RTTNews) - Sartorius said, based on its assessment of future market development, the company expects its addressable markets to grow at a rate of approximately 7 to 9 percent per year over the medium term. Against this backdrop, Sartorius introduced a new medium-term ambition for the period from 2027 onwards. Management expects the company to consistently outgrow its addressable markets by around 100 to 200 basis points per year leading to an organic sales revenue growth in constant currencies of 8 to 11 percent per year at group level. Also, underlying EBITDA margin at group level is supposed to grow by approximately 50 to 75 basis points per year.
The company aims to strengthen its core business by reinforcing its leadership positions in mission-critical applications in process intensification, single-use technologies and cell analytics. Sartorius plans to further develop select emerging businesses, including advanced therapy solutions, advanced cell models, process analytical technologies and analytical characterization and quality control platforms.
At last close, Sartorius shares were trading at 209.00 euros, down 0.33%.
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Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG St.
|
06.02.26
|Sartorius-Aktie in Rot: Hauptversammlung soll konstante Dividende beschließen (Dow Jones)
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03.02.26
|Sartorius-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Operatives Ergebnis steigt, 2026 weiterhin Wachstum angepeilt (finanzen.at)
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02.02.26
|Ausblick: Sartorius informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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16.10.25
|Sartorius konkretisiert nach profitablem Wachstum Prognose für 2025 (Dow Jones)
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15.10.25
|Ausblick: Sartorius verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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01.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|16.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.06.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius AG St.
|166,60
|0,12%
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|163,00
|1,81%
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|16,00
|2,56%
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