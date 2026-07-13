Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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13.07.2026 19:05:21

Should You Buy Microsoft Stock Before July 29?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is having an uncharacteristically bad year thus far in 2026. Entering trading this week, it's down around 20% as the market has been bearish on software stocks as a whole, related to concerns about artificial intelligence (AI). Rightly or wrongly, Microsoft's stock has struggled to turn things around.Later this month, however, on July 29, the company reports its all-important earnings numbers. They will be particularly crucial as they will also be its year-end numbers, and its guidance for the year ahead could be of most importance to investors, as it may offer proof that the business isn't in as bad a shape as its recent stock performance might suggest.While Microsoft's stock isn't trading at its 52-week low anymore, its valuation remains modest. Is now a good time to buy the tech stock, before it posts its latest numbers?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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