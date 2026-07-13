Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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13.07.2026 19:05:21
Should You Buy Microsoft Stock Before July 29?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is having an uncharacteristically bad year thus far in 2026. Entering trading this week, it's down around 20% as the market has been bearish on software stocks as a whole, related to concerns about artificial intelligence (AI). Rightly or wrongly, Microsoft's stock has struggled to turn things around.Later this month, however, on July 29, the company reports its all-important earnings numbers. They will be particularly crucial as they will also be its year-end numbers, and its guidance for the year ahead could be of most importance to investors, as it may offer proof that the business isn't in as bad a shape as its recent stock performance might suggest.While Microsoft's stock isn't trading at its 52-week low anymore, its valuation remains modest. Is now a good time to buy the tech stock, before it posts its latest numbers?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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20:03
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Asha Sharma, the outsider handed the Xbox controls (Financial Times)
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09.07.26
|Aktien von Microsoft und IBM schwächer: Starbucks entwickelt eigene KI-Tools und bedroht Softwaregeschäft (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Scharfe Kritik an Xbox-Restrukturierung nach massiven KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Samsung - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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07.07.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Samsung - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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07.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Microsoft-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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06.07.26
|Microsoft-Aktie: Warum Irland für den Konzern steuerlich so wichtig ist (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|345,35
|2,24%
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