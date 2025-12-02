NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.12.2025 04:29:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock (NVDA) in December?
December is a month when many of us buy many gifts for our loved ones. If you're looking for gifts for yourself, though, you may be thinking of adding a promising growth stock to your portfolio. And if you've been paying any attention at all to the stock world over the past year, you may be wondering whether you should buy some shares of the semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).The stock has been on fire -- in a good way -- for a long time, averaging annual gains of[SM1] 52% over the past 15 years and averaging 119% over the past three years. Better still, after all that torrid growth, it still seems reasonably valued, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of[SM2] 23 is well below the five-year average of 38.People will occasionally express doubts about whether the company can continue dominating in the chip arena, given that it does face some competition, but Nvidia keeps growing rapidly, exceeding many expectations. That's largely because it's a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) not only for games but also for data centers -- which are booming, as much of our artificial intelligence (AI) activity runs through them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
