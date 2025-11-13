SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: 892484 / ISIN: JP3732000009
|
13.11.2025 09:36:00
SoftBank Just Sold Its Entire Stake in Nvidia. Here's the 1 Key Thing You Need to Know.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been flying high over the past few years -- rising about 1,000% over the latest three -- thanks to the company's key role in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, one predicted to reach into the trillions of dollars over the next few years. The tech giant designs the chips used for critical AI tasks, so in many investors' minds, it's a bet that Nvidia is the best way to benefit from the AI boom.And Nvidia hasn't just shown its strength through stock performance. The company has delivered quarter after quarter of revenue gains -- with annual revenue surging more than 300% over a period of two years -- as AI customers rush to get in on Nvidia's powerful graphics processing units (GPUs).After such increases, though, investors in recent times have kept a close eye on Nvidia for any signs of weakness. They've worried about a potential AI bubble and whether growth really may continue at the current pace. And that's why news that SoftBank just sold its entire stake in Nvidia may sound an alarm bell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
