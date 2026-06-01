Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.06.2026 20:49:00
SpaceX IPO: 5 Surprising Facts Just Revealed
As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continue to hit all-time highs, Elon Musk's SpaceX will soon make its public debut in what is likely to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of all time.It's good timing, too. It seems the market has an appetite for IPOs at the moment. In its recent listing, Cerebras Systems stock began trading well above its IPO price, something Musk and early investors in SpaceX obviously hope to repeat.With just weeks to go, the company has just filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing key elements that investors need to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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