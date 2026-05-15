Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.05.2026 22:05:00
SpaceX Is Going Public -- Here's How NuScale Power Can Benefit
SpaceX looks to be going public soon. A public share sale will make it easy for billions of people worldwide to invest in SpaceX. With a target valuation of $1.75 trillion, SpaceX could immediately become the largest space stock in history.SpaceX won't be the only beneficiary of its record-setting IPO. There's a sneaky way for other innovative companies, such as NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) -- a nuclear stock designing innovative small modular reactors -- to benefit from the increased buzz.There's a major problem looming that few investors are aware of: the AI industry's desperate need for new energy sources. In the coming years, trillions of dollars will be spent scaling AI data center infrastructure. This infrastructure is not optional should the AI industry wish to continue its breakneck growth rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)