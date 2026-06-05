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05.06.2026 14:05:00
SpaceX Isn't Profitable Yet. Does That Make It a Buy, a Hold, or a Pass?
SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, is set to go public on June 12. It aims to raise up to $75 billion, valuing it at about $2 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history.But at that market cap, it would be valued at 107 times its 2025 sales. It's also deeply unprofitable. So should you buy SpaceX's red-hot IPO, or should you ignore its volatile debut?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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