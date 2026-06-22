Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
22.06.2026 23:10:59
Stock Market Today, June 22: Super Micro Computer Jumps After Introducing New Platform Accelerating AI Server Backlog Growth
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), an AI-optimized server and storage systems provider, surged 15.66% to $35.46. Investors are watching AI server backlog growth and margin improvement with the introduction of new Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) equipment-based systems.Trading volume reached 121.5 million shares, coming in about 142% above its three-month average of 50.1 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,948% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.37% to 7,472, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.32% to 26,167. Among computer hardware makers in AI/data center servers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 2.25% to $418.71 and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) rose 2.09% to $48.40, reinforcing the broader AI server trade.Super Micro Computer (Supermicro) unveiled its new data center rack solution for high-performance computing (HPC) using Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL4 platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
|
22:34
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Minuszeichen in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:02