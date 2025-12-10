Synopsys Aktie
WKN: 883703 / ISIN: US8716071076
|
10.12.2025 23:08:03
Synopsys, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $448.696 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $1.114 billion, or $7.14 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $2.255 billion from $1.636 billion last year.
Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $448.696 Mln. vs. $1.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $7.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.255 Bln vs. $1.636 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.52-$3.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.365-2.415 bln
For the full year, the company expects revenues between $9.560 - $9.660 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $14.32 to $14.40.
