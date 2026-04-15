Target Aktie
WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064
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15.04.2026 13:13:05
Target Partners With Pokémon For Exclusive 30th Anniversary Collection
(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Wednesday announced it is collaborating with Pokémon to launch an exclusive, limited-time collection in celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary.
The collection will feature more than 100 items spanning apparel, accessories, home goods, and food and beverage, designed to appeal to fans across generations. The rollout will take place in two phases, with around 65 items launching on May 2 and an additional 40 items arriving on June 6.
The lineup reimagines iconic characters such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, and Gengar through contemporary designs, while celebrating the brand's long-standing cultural impact.
Target said the collection was created by teams that include longtime Pokémon fans, resulting in designs with detailed references intended to resonate deeply with the fan community. Key highlights include a Pokémon Starter jacket, binder-inspired Trapper Keepers, themed kickballs, Butterfree hair clips, and life-size puzzles inspired by the original Kanto region.
The retailer has also partnered with nostalgic brands such as Mead, Caboodles, Lip Smacker, and Starter to blend retro appeal with modern design.
Nearly half the assortment will be priced under $20, with entry-level items starting at $3.50.
The launch will be supported by a social-first marketing campaign featuring creators and longtime fans, including Joe Jonas. Select stores will also host immersive in-store experiences, with Target SoHo offering interactive activations such as character meet-and-greets and themed photo opportunities.
The first phase of the collection will be available in stores starting May 2, followed by an online release on May 3 via Target's website.
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