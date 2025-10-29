Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
29.10.2025 12:38:29
The Boeing Co. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Loss for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$5.424 billion, or -$7.14 per share. This compares with -$6.170 billion, or -$9.97 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.049 billion or -$7.47 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $23.270 billion from $17.840 billion last year.
The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$5.424 Bln. vs. -$6.170 Bln. last year. -EPS: -$7.14 vs. -$9.97 last year. -Revenue: $23.270 Bln vs. $17.840 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Boeing auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 250 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25