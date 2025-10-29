The Boeing Co. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Loss for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$5.424 billion, or -$7.14 per share. This compares with -$6.170 billion, or -$9.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.049 billion or -$7.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $23.270 billion from $17.840 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.424 Bln. vs. -$6.170 Bln. last year. -EPS: -$7.14 vs. -$9.97 last year. -Revenue: $23.270 Bln vs. $17.840 Bln last year.