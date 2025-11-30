Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
30.11.2025 03:05:00
The List of Analysts Who Think Tesla Will Benefit Immensely From Robotaxis Keeps Growing
While many automotive companies are trying to figure out how to transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in the midst of figuring out how to pivot to robotics and autonomous vehicles (AVs). CEO Elon Musk has made this shift a priority, and even part of his potential $1 trillion pay package rests on whether he delivers on some AV goals.There is no guarantee Tesla can pull it off. Investments in AVs are expensive, and Tesla has significant competition from Alphabet's Waymo and others.However, an increasing number of analysts believe Tesla is on the right track, including Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro, who recently said that Tesla stock could rise 25% if it achieves its AV goals. With more analysts getting bullish on Tesla's self-driving ambitions, it's worth taking a look at what these analysts are expecting and what challenges Tesla faces.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
