Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
27.04.2026 16:00:00
This Forecast Could Spell Trouble for Micron Technology Stock
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been generating some truly spectacular quarterly results due to incredible demand for its memory and storage products. Both its top and bottom lines have looked amazing in recent quarters, making it little surprise why this tech stock has been rallying as much as it has. In the past 12 months, it has skyrocketed over 540% heading into trading this week.As long as demand remains robust, the stock may have even more room to run. But there may be trouble on the horizon, as a recent forecast suggests that a slowdown in Micron's impressive growth rate may be coming, and it's likely to be significant. And that could lead to the market adjusting what kind of premium it's willing to pay for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
18:00
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)