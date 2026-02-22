:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.02.2026 16:15:00
This Is What I'll Be Looking for When Nvidia Reports on Feb. 25
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the most talked-about stock on the market, even though its performance has been underwhelming recently. It's roughly flat year to date, but it's likely to make a big move after it reports fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 25) earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 25, although it's unclear in which direction.Here's what investors can expect, and what I'll be watching for in the results.Nvidia has a history of beating Wall Street's expectations, and although they're high for the fourth quarter, I suspect that will happen again. The Wall Street consensus for revenue is $65.6 billion, up from $39.3 billion last year, or a 65% increase (in line with internal guidance), and $1.52 in earnings per share (EPS), up from $0.89 last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
