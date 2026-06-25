Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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25.06.2026 17:15:00
This Might Be the Cheapest Meta Platforms Trades in Years. Here's Why.
Last year, investors were wondering how Alphabet traded so cheaply before it more than doubled. This year, investors ought to wonder why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is trading at such a cheap valuation, because it will probably look a lot different in 2027.Meta Platforms trades at the lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio among the Magnificent Seven stocks, and yet, it's growing faster than most of them. If you review the fundamentals, Meta Platforms' stock looks very undervalued, and it may not trade at this level again for several years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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