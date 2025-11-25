NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.11.2025 09:51:00
This Nvidia Flex by the Company's CFO May Have Exposed a Massive Future Growth Weakness
Roughly 30 years ago, the advent and mainstream proliferation of the internet began changing the corporate landscape. Although it took years for this technology to mature and for businesses to fully harness it to maximize their sales and profits, the internet has had a profoundly positive impact on the growth trajectory of corporate America.Investors have been waiting decades for Wall Street's next internet moment -- and artificial intelligence (AI) has answered the call.The prospect of enabling software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human oversight is a potential game changer in most industries around the globe. This is a significant reason why PwC analysts have estimated that AI will contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
