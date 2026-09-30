TomTom Expands Collaboration With Microsoft Fabric To Power AI Agents With Real-world Context

(RTTNews) - TomTom N.V. (TOM2.AS), a location technology specialist, Wednesday announced its expanded collaboration with major global technology company, Microsoft (MSFT), bringing TomTom's location intelligence to AI agents built on Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Foundry through Microsoft's new IQ Sharing preview.

With location intelligence data available through IQ Sharing in Microsoft Fabric, TomTom enables customers to use it alongside their own data in OneLake, and then connect this enriched data to Microsoft foundry, helping Azure and Fabric customers build agentic products that understand real-world context, helping them make faster, better-informed decisions.

TomTom's location intelligence is built on Overture and open standards, it supports interoperability with compatible open datasets making it easier for customers to combine operational data with geographic context.

"TomTom's location intelligence is now available on Microsoft Marketplace and is Azure MACC eligible, allowing Microsoft customers to adopt it through their existing Azure MACC agreements.", the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, TomTom shares closed at €3.71, down 1.06% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.