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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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06.07.2026 21:10:27
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring and at a New All-Time High. Could It Still Be Heading Even Higher?
When a stock hits a 52-week high, that's a great sign the business is doing well. And when it hits a new all-time high, then you know the market is really excited about what's ahead for the business. But at the same time, there can also be concerns that its valuation is getting too steep, and that there may be plenty of downside risk. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a top healthcare company and a leader in cystic fibrosis treatments. Its stock has been doing exceptionally well this year, with gains of around 17%, far above the S&P 500's returns of about 10% thus far. And amid the rise in value, the stock has hit a new all-time high. Is it too late to buy shares of Vertex, or could there still be more gains ahead?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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