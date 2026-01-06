Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
06.01.2026 22:56:00
Visa vs. Mastercard: Which Is the Better Growth Stock for 2026?
As payment networks, both Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) occupy a sweet spot as more commerce shifts from cash to digital.But which of these two leading payment networks makes for a better investment?At a high level, the two companies share the same attractive economics, earning fees on global payment activity without taking on the risk of being a bank or lending money directly. A close look, however, reveals that there are differences between the two companies. Scale, growth rates, and valuation, in particular, are some key areas where the two companies differ.Image source: Getty Images.Visa ended fiscal 2025 with net revenue of $40.0 billion, up 11% year over year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MasterCard Inc.
|494,65
|-0,41%
|Visa Inc.
|303,60
|-0,82%