Ferrari Aktie

Ferrari für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 21:47:00

What Ferrari Needs to Prove in 2026

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) enters 2026 from a position most companies would envy. Its brand remains untouchable, margins still rank among the best in global luxury, and management has consistently resisted the temptation to chase volume.But after a steady and reassuring 2025, Ferrari now faces a different kind of test. At a premium valuation, the market no longer rewards consistency alone. In 2026, investors will look for proof -- proof that Ferrari's discipline, pricing power, and brand magic can survive a changing automotive landscape.Here are the four things that matter most.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.

mehr Nachrichten