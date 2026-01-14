Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
|
14.01.2026 21:47:00
What Ferrari Needs to Prove in 2026
Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) enters 2026 from a position most companies would envy. Its brand remains untouchable, margins still rank among the best in global luxury, and management has consistently resisted the temptation to chase volume.But after a steady and reassuring 2025, Ferrari now faces a different kind of test. At a premium valuation, the market no longer rewards consistency alone. In 2026, investors will look for proof -- proof that Ferrari's discipline, pricing power, and brand magic can survive a changing automotive landscape.Here are the four things that matter most.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
