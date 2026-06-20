Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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21.06.2026 01:13:00
Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 5 Years?
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) dominant position in the internet economy is not a new development. Investors who have owned shares in the tech titan have reaped the profits.In the past five years, this artificial intelligence (AI) stock has produced a remarkable total return of 212% (as of June 17). This gain is more than double what the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was able to put up.Where will Alphabet stock be five years from now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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