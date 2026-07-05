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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 09:16:00
Where Will SpaceX Be in 2030?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12 and set a record for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in stock market history. CEO Elon Musk's company raised $85.7 billion in a first tranche of public stock sales that valued the company at $1.77 trillion, and its valuation rocketed higher from there. While the stock has seen significant volatility since its public debut, its market capitalization is still above $2.1 trillion as of this writing.With the company having recorded roughly $18.7 billion in sales last year, SpaceX is currently trading at about 114 times last year's revenue. That's a hugely growth-dependent valuation that is made even more stark considering that the business actually recorded a net loss of roughly $4.9 billion last year. On the other hand, Musk has issued commentary suggesting that the business is on track to grow at an incredible pace that could wind up shattering concerns about the company's valuation profile. Shortly before the company's IPO, Musk said that he believed SpaceX had the potential to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030. Could that really happen, and what might the business's sales makeup and structure look like by that point?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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