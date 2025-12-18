NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

18.12.2025 22:45:00

Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy for 2026: Nvidia or Alphabet?

The stock market is witnessing a technological arms race playing out in real time. Companies are racing to build the data centers and other infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI), which experts believe could create trillions of dollars in economic value over the coming decades.Inside these data centers are massive clusters of chips, which work together to train and operate AI models. The AI chip conversation begins with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company that has dominated this market from the jump.However, tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) has emerged as a potential competitor after successfully training its AI models with custom-built TPU chips it designed in-house.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
