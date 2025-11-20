NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
20.11.2025 16:33:29
Why Did Nvidia Stock Soar Today?
It didn't take long for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to dispel fears of a slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending. Its latest earnings report was stellar, and investors are reacting today by jumping into the AI leader's stock.Nvidia shares had retreated more than 10% from their recent record high price, but they seem to be back on track toward that level today. Shares jumped more than 5% this morning and remained higher by 4% as of 10:22 a.m. ET.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
