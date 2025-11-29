Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.11.2025 07:30:00

Why Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package Is Actually Great for Tesla Investors

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders have approved what some people see as a controversial pay package for the company's CEO, Elon Musk. Musk has been the face behind Tesla for years, helping build and grow the business, turning it into one of the most valuable companies in the world.The stock has soared around 2,800% over the past decade, as it has evolved into a profitable and sustainable business. Musk, however, has been a controversial figure and has often split his time with other companies and initiatives.Recently, shareholders rewarded him with an incredible pay package, potentially worth $1 trillion. And while that might seem outlandish and egregious, it's actually a move that can benefit Tesla investors in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten