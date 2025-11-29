Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.11.2025 07:30:00
Why Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package Is Actually Great for Tesla Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders have approved what some people see as a controversial pay package for the company's CEO, Elon Musk. Musk has been the face behind Tesla for years, helping build and grow the business, turning it into one of the most valuable companies in the world.The stock has soared around 2,800% over the past decade, as it has evolved into a profitable and sustainable business. Musk, however, has been a controversial figure and has often split his time with other companies and initiatives.Recently, shareholders rewarded him with an incredible pay package, potentially worth $1 trillion. And while that might seem outlandish and egregious, it's actually a move that can benefit Tesla investors in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
