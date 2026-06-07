Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 13:05:00
Why Growth Investors Should Avoid the SpaceX IPO
The upcoming SpaceX IPO is undoubtedly one of the most closely watched in years. The company dominates private launches into space and satellite-based internet, and under the leadership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is also a leader in artificial intelligence (AI).Given that backing, the company plans to issue 555.6 million shares at $135 per share, according to informed sources, and many investors will undoubtedly take part in the IPO. Unfortunately, that arrangement may also sour the more ambitious growth investors on the stock. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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