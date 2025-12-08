Confluen a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS43 / ISIN: US20717M1036
|
08.12.2025 21:10:00
Why IBM's $11 Billion Confluent Deal Could Supercharge Its Unique AI Strategy
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is taking a distinctly different approach to artificial intelligence compared to its major tech peers. You won't see IBM plowing untold billions into massive AI data centers. In fact, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna stated in a recent interview with The Verge that he sees little chance of the trillions of dollars in capital spending on AI data centers yielding acceptable returns.Krishna is still excited about AI, but more so for the positive impact for enterprise clients. In the same interview, Krishna said that he expects AI to unlock trillions of dollars of enterprise productivity. IBM has already booked $9.5 billion in AI-related business, mostly from consulting signings, as the company focuses on delivering AI solutions for its enterprise customers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
