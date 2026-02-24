Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
24.02.2026 03:23:00
Why I'm Still Not Buying Salesforce Stock
Shares of enterprise software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have been under pressure early in 2026. And with the company reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, it may be tempting to buy now and hope for a rebound following what will hopefully be a strong fiscal fourth-quarter update. After all, if results and guidance land ahead of expectations, the stock could rip higher.But I'm still not buying, and it's not because I'm trying to time the quarter. My issue is longer-term: Salesforce's (1) stock-based compensation is still heavy relative to its growth profile, and (2) AI (artificial intelligence) is changing the software landscape in ways that make it harder to predict durable profit margins and pricing power over the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
