Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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05.11.2026 02:30:01
Why Intuit Stock Jumped 24% in October
Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) were moving higher last month as investors rotated out of AI stocks and into beaten-down stocks in other sectors, including Intuit, which has underperformed due in part to the perception that it would be disrupted by AI.
The biggest piece of news out on Intuit was the company's acquisition of Sequence, a revenue management company that automates the end-to-end quote-to-revenue process, which it expects to complement QuickBooks and Enterprise Suite, and give it more exposure to AI-based software.
The company also introduced upgrades to the Intuit Intelligence platform, including embedding AI in QuickBooks, Enterprise Suite, and other products across its platform.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuit Inc.
|310,65
|-1,60%