Microsoft Aktie

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

03.12.2025 20:21:16

Why Microsoft Fell Today, But Then Recovered

Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell on Wednesday, retreating as much as 3% early in the day before recovering to just a 1.6% decline as of 12:34 PM EDT.This morning, tech news outlet The Information published a story that may have sent fears down the spines of Microsoft investors, and really all investors bullish on the prospects of generative AI.However, Microsoft later denied the story, which led to the modest recovery. Still, a larger issue remains with Microsoft and its AI offerings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
