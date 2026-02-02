Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
02.02.2026 15:50:00
Why Netflix Stock Is Worth Buying on This Pullback
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) continues to deliver solid revenue and profit growth, but its stock price fell following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report last week. The shares trade down almost 38% from their 52-week high.Nothing has changed Netflix's long-term growth trajectory. The company continues to show the potential for strong earnings growth in the coming years. Advertising growth will play a key role, and the market seems to be underestimating it.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!