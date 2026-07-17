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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.07.2026 18:22:50
Why SpaceX Stock Dropped on Friday
Falling below $125 per share today, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is officially a broken IPO now -- trading $10 below the point at which it priced its IPO last month. Investors who missed out on the IPO, therefore, can count themselves lucky they didn't lose money.Image source: The Motley Fool.But why is SpaceX down at all? And specifically, why is it down 4.7% through 12:10 p.m. ET today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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