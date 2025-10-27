Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
27.10.2025 18:05:00
With Near-Term Uncertainty Ahead, Should Investors Avoid Tesla Stock or Bet on Its Future?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) returned to revenue growth when it reported its third-quarter results, but the company missed earnings estimates and warned of near-term uncertainty. While most other stocks would have likely fallen precipitously with similar results and commentary, Tesla shares edged higher as investors still believe in CEO Elon Musk's long-term vision. The stock is up about 10% on the year as of this writing.Let's take a close look at electric vehicle (EV) maker's Q3 results and prospects to see if now is a good time to buy the stock or if investors should stay away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
