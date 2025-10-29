Sooner Holdings Aktie
1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock (NVDA) in November -- or Sooner
Here's what's so incredible about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock: Over the past decade, it has averaged annual gains of 74% -- enough to turn a single $10,000 investment into one worth more than $2.5 million! Over the past three years, the stock has averaged gains of 144% annually. And it's up more than 35% year to date as I type this. The incredible thing is that despite that torrid growth, the stock doesn't seem outrageously valued, at all.In fact, its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.6 is well below its five-year average of 38.6, suggesting that the stock might even be undervalued. (Its recent price-to-sales ratio of 27 is quite steep, though, and above its five-year average.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
