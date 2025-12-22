Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
22.12.2025 07:43:00
1 Reason I'm Never Selling Netflix Stock
I have held Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock in one account or another since 2006.That summer, I wrote a 5,000-word overview of the video rental industry for another media outlet. It took me weeks to research that piece, including visits to the leading video rental stores around town and a phone interview with Netflix press chief Steve Swasey.And by the end of that process, I was convinced that the movie industry was destined for fundamental changes -- and that Netflix would lead the charge into whatever was next. I had to own that stock, pronto.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
