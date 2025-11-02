Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
02.11.2025 19:05:00
1 Secret to Finding the Next Apple That Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Every investor wishes they had invested in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) before the release and ultimate success of products like the iPod, iPad, and iPhone. Without a time machine, the only option investors have today is to find the next Apple.This can be achieved by analyzing the characteristics that have made Apple so successful over the last two decades. Innovative products are a big part of that story. But there's a secret ingredient hiding in plain sight that is responsible for the company's current market cap of $4 trillion.Apple is diversified when it comes to the amount of revenue streams it profits from. It produces a wide range of hardware for consumers and businesses. And it sells a host of nontangible products like software and other digital services like its App Store. But one revenue source remains supreme: iPhones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
