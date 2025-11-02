Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

02.11.2025 19:05:00

1 Secret to Finding the Next Apple That Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Every investor wishes they had invested in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) before the release and ultimate success of products like the iPod, iPad, and iPhone. Without a time machine, the only option investors have today is to find the next Apple.This can be achieved by analyzing the characteristics that have made Apple so successful over the last two decades. Innovative products are a big part of that story. But there's a secret ingredient hiding in plain sight that is responsible for the company's current market cap of $4 trillion.Apple is diversified when it comes to the amount of revenue streams it profits from. It produces a wide range of hardware for consumers and businesses. And it sells a host of nontangible products like software and other digital services like its App Store. But one revenue source remains supreme: iPhones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

07:10 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:34 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.10.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 20 410,00 0,74% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 235,15 0,15% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit freundlichem Start in den November -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den neuen Monat mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag im November freundlich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Montag unterdessen ebenfalls nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

