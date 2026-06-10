NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.06.2026 11:30:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stocks Outgrowing Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may get a lot of the press in the artificial intelligence (AI) investing world, but there are other stocks out there that are growing quicker than Nvidia that don't get nearly as much attention as they deserve. Furthermore, Nvidia is also looking out for these companies, and has actually taken a position in them itself. That's a huge vote of confidence, as Nvidia has several other business units that can deliver a huge return on investment. Yet, it's choosing to invest in these two.The stocks outgrowing Nvidia that are also backed by it are Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Each of these looks like a strong buy, and I think they have the potential to outperform Nvidia.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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