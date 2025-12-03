XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

Amazon Aktie

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

03.12.2025 10:10:00

2 Reasons I'll Never Sell Amazon Stock

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become a household name over the past several years thanks to its e-commerce business. The company offers shoppers everything from groceries to entertainment at very affordable prices -- and all of this quickly delivered to them. These strengths have helped revenue to roar higher year after year.The stock price has followed, advancing more than 500% over the past decade, but there could be a lot more to gain by holding onto Amazon. In fact, the one disadvantage of owning Amazon stock is you may never want to let go of it and lock in a profit -- but, in investing, this is a good problem to have as it means you've found a great company.Here are two reasons I'll never sell my shares of this e-commerce and technology giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
