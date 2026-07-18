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18.07.2026 18:45:00
2 Space Stocks You Should Buy Before Piling Into SpaceX
The space economy has captured the spotlight this year, primarily driven by the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. On June 12, the company made history with the largest initial public offering ever and closed the day with a valuation of around $2.1 trillion, putting it in the company of some of the world's largest companies.That said, SpaceX doesn't have nearly the revenue of those behemoths and trades at an expensive valuation that prices in massive future growth, making the stock vulnerable to huge price swings. If you're an investor looking for exposure to the rapidly expanding space economy, here are two space stocks that are better buys before piling into SpaceX.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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