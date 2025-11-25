Tesla Aktie

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

25.11.2025 09:45:00

2 Things Every Tesla Investor Needs to Know

With a $1.2 trillion market cap, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the largest electric vehicle (EV) stock in the world. And 2026 could be a pivotal year for the company. CEO Elon Musk recently made a bold prediction for one of Tesla's most exciting divisions. But before you jump in, there are two things every investor must know about this promising growth stock.Tesla is known for many things: solar rooftops, self-driving vehicles, robotic humanoids. But when it comes down to simple dollars and cents, electric car sales remain the company's biggest financial mover. Roughly 80% of the company's sales still come from EVs. More than 90% of EV sales, meanwhile, come from just two models: the Model Y and the Model 3. In a nutshell, these two models influence a majority of Tesla's financial situation when it comes to sales and profits. It's no surprise that these models are also Tesla's cheapest options, with prices for both starting below $50,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
