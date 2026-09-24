3 Catalysts That Could Help SpaceX Stock Double

Since its initial public offering in June, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has already become a polarizing stock. The company (SpaceX for short) came to market with a hefty valuation and big ambitions. And although CEO Elon Musk is undoubtedly a visionary, he also rubs many people the wrong way.

Still, the potential upside in the stock is real. Musk has talked about SpaceX hitting $1 trillion in revenue in 2030, a figure that should lead to the stock doubling. Let's look at three possible catalysts that could set the stage for SpaceX to reach that revenue target and help the stock double from here.

SpaceX helped revolutionize the space industry when it introduced its reusable Falcon 9 rocket in 2010. The company is now looking to take that technological achievement and apply it to its Starship rocket, with its much larger payload.

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