Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.09.2026 22:23:00
3 Catalysts That Could Help SpaceX Stock Double
Since its initial public offering in June, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has already become a polarizing stock. The company (SpaceX for short) came to market with a hefty valuation and big ambitions. And although CEO Elon Musk is undoubtedly a visionary, he also rubs many people the wrong way.
Still, the potential upside in the stock is real. Musk has talked about SpaceX hitting $1 trillion in revenue in 2030, a figure that should lead to the stock doubling. Let's look at three possible catalysts that could set the stage for SpaceX to reach that revenue target and help the stock double from here.
SpaceX helped revolutionize the space industry when it introduced its reusable Falcon 9 rocket in 2010. The company is now looking to take that technological achievement and apply it to its Starship rocket, with its much larger payload.
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|08:08
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
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|04.09.26
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|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
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|24.09.26
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|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:08
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
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|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
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|24.09.26
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|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
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