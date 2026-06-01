Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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01.06.2026 13:07:00

3 More Things I Learned from the SpaceX IPO Prospectus

In just a couple of weeks, SpaceX will IPO. If you've been planning to buy SpaceX stock, it might be a good idea to peruse the company's prospectus before investing -- if you have the time.Granted, at 380 pages in length (including footnotes), the SpaceX IPO prospectus is not an easy read -- or a quick one. The prospectus also spends a lot of time telling us things we already know about the most famous Elon Musk company that isn't named Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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