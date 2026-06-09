Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 21:15:00
5 Reasons SpaceX and Tesla Will Merge
SpaceX is going public this week, in what is not only the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year but also the largest in history. And yet, it may pale in comparison to a potential merger with Elon Musk's other technology company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Yes, it is not implausible that these two trillion-dollar businesses could merge within the next 12 months, putting the entire Musk empire under one corporate umbrella.In fact, there are many benefits that may lead to an announcement of a merger sooner rather than later. Here are five reasons Tesla and SpaceX will merge within the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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