A Surprising Automaker Aims to Challenge Tesla -- Is It a Real Threat or Just Noise?
The automotive industry can very much be a copycat business when it comes to products and strategies. After Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) innovations made electric vehicles (EVs) far more popular, legacy automakers weren't far behind in introducing their own. There's a similar phenomenon going on when it comes to the pursuit of autonomous driving technology: Many automakers seem to want in, including Nissan Motor (OTC: NSANY).But should Tesla shareholders be worried about Nissan's recent aggressive move to advance its autonomous driving technology?Nissan has partnered with British autonomous driving software developer Wayve Technologies with the goal of advancing the progress of the automaker's ProPilot system. The general premise of the partnership is to integrate Nvidia-backed Wayve's self-learning artificial intelligence (AI) platform into Nissan's ProPilot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
