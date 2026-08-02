AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
02.08.2026 14:30:01
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arm: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) requires understanding their roles in the hardware ecosystem. One builds the chips, while the other provides the blueprint for others to manufacture them.Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance processors and graphics chips, while Arm licenses the foundational architecture that powers most mobile devices. Comparing these two allows investors to weigh a hardware manufacturer against an intellectual property specialist. Both companies are central to the future of computing, but they operate with different business models and growth profiles.AMD designs and sells semiconductor products, including processors and AI accelerators. It is a prominent player among semiconductor stocks, serving hyperscale data centers and the gaming market. Strategic partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) highlight its focus on artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
30.07.26
|AMD-Aktie als Profiteur? Vom Chipanbieter zum KI-Systemanbieter - AMD erweitert seine Strategie (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26