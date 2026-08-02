AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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02.08.2026 14:30:01

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arm: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Deciding between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) requires understanding their roles in the hardware ecosystem. One builds the chips, while the other provides the blueprint for others to manufacture them.Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance processors and graphics chips, while Arm licenses the foundational architecture that powers most mobile devices. Comparing these two allows investors to weigh a hardware manufacturer against an intellectual property specialist. Both companies are central to the future of computing, but they operate with different business models and growth profiles.AMD designs and sells semiconductor products, including processors and AI accelerators. It is a prominent player among semiconductor stocks, serving hyperscale data centers and the gaming market. Strategic partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) highlight its focus on artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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