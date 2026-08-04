Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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04.08.2026 21:39:01

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The semiconductor landscape is shifting rapidly as artificial intelligence demands redefine hardware requirements for global enterprises. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) requires understanding their different approaches to this massive technological transition.Advanced Micro Devices has transformed from a secondary player into a leader in high-performance computing and AI accelerators. Intel, traditionally the dominant force in PC and server processors, is currently reorganizing its business to include foundry services and specialized AI chips. This comparison examines their financials, market strategies, and risks to help you determine which investment path is better.Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance and adaptive computing products, ranging from standard CPUs to advanced AI accelerators, within the semiconductor stocks category. It maintains essential relationships with cloud giants and console manufacturers like Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). Recently, the company partnered with OpenAI and Anthropic to deploy its latest GPU generations and acquired ZT Systems’ design business to scale its infrastructure capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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